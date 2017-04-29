Governor Emmanuel Donates Food, Toiletries to Stigmatized, Street Children in Eket

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has, donated food worth hundreds thousands of Naira to , a children-home run by the Child’s Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) in Ikot Afaha, Eket Local Government Area in Nigeria.



Making the donation on behalf of the governor, the Head, Government House Prayer Team, and Special Assistant to the governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Daniel Akwatang said they were there to offer prayers to the children and deliver a message from the Akwa Ibom State governor who is their father and to remind them that they’re not in any way forgotten.

Rev. AkwaAtang reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting children and supporting their welfare in the state.

He urged the children to be humble and concentrate on their studies in order to lead a successful life in the future.



Also speaking, the Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom State chapter, Bishop Emmanuel Ebitu, who earlier offered prayers for the children said CAN would continue to work with the government to support the children at CRARN Center to keep their good health and education going.

He described Governor Emmanuel as a good father imbued with kindness whose desire to improve the living standard of the less privilege was insurmountable. He commended the management of CRARN for supporting the less privileged and called individuals and corporate bodies lend their support to the organization.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is a man, a father I know filled with great kindness and articulation better living for our children and the underprivileged. He has asked us to let you know that he will continue to support you because, with a good education, you can become potential future leaders of our state and country. So do not be despaired, be strong and expect more from your governor.

To the Management of CRARN, permit me, at this point, to add that you are doing an amazing work for the society by caring for these children who have no parents or families to support them. God will ultimately bless you.” Bishop Ebitu maintained.