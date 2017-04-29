Governor Kidero: I will beat Sonko fair and square – Daily Nation
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Nation
|
Governor Kidero: I will beat Sonko fair and square
Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero waves at his supporters upon his arrival at Bomas of Kenya on April 3, 2017 for a Nasa meeting. He said he has initiated many development projects in the county. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kidero: I will beat Sonko hands down in August
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!