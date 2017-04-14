Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Obaseki Wins at Edo Election Tribunal

The Edo Election Petition Tribunal, on Friday upheld the election of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Edo. Delivering the judgment, Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three member tribunal, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as lacking in merit. Badamasi held that […]

