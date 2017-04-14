Governor Obaseki Wins at Edo Election Tribunal

The Edo Election Petition Tribunal, on Friday upheld the election of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Edo. Delivering the judgment, Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three member tribunal, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as lacking in merit. Badamasi held that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

