Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Obaseki wins Edo election petition tribunal

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Edo State Tribunal has upheld the election Governor Godwin Obaseki as the governor of the state .

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Edo state Governor and his Deputy jubilating with APC supporters

The Justice Ahmed Badamosi lead Tribunal in its judgement today in Benin city declared the APC winner of the election by dismissing petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, saying that it lacked merit.

The post Governor Obaseki wins Edo election petition tribunal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.