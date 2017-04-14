Governor Obaseki wins Edo election petition tribunal
The Edo State Tribunal has upheld the election Governor Godwin Obaseki as the governor of the state .
The Justice Ahmed Badamosi lead Tribunal in its judgement today in Benin city declared the APC winner of the election by dismissing petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, saying that it lacked merit.
The post Governor Obaseki wins Edo election petition tribunal appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG