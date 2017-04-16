Governor Obiano urges Christians to treat neighbours with dignity, love

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on Christians to use the occasion of the Easter to treat their neighbours and other human beings with dignity and love.

Obiano said this in a special Easter message to the people of the state, signed by Mr James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media in Awka on Sunday.

According to the governor, human beings are the centre piece of God’s creation and should be treated with love and kindness.“The feast of Easter should remind us of the deep mysteries of divine love, salvation and forgiveness.

“Of all creation, God chose to make man in his own image and likeness.“Of all creatures, God sent His only begotten son to die for man, because we are always the apple of His eyes.

“But sadly, through the ages, man has been his own enemy, treating his own kind with the worst degradation.“So, this Easter, let us make a change, let us reach out and touch the life of someone with love and kindness,’’ he said.

According to Obiano, Nigeria is at the evolutionary stage when only the sacrificial love that Christ demonstrated when he wilfully died on the cross is what will save the day.He, therefore, advised Christians to borrow a leaf from the sacrificial role of Christ to the world as a veritable standard on how to treat one another.

“We share the same humanity beneath the skin and beyond tribe and tongue.’’The governor promised that his administration would continue to serve as a catalyst and push for a wholesome rebirth with humane approach to governance.

The governor cited the setting up of a special home for the mentally challenged at Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area as a demonstration of his administration’s interventionist roles.

Others are the construction of houses for indigent widows as a demonstration of efforts to reach out and touch the lives of neighbours.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

