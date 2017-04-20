Governor orders arrest of contractor for poor construction of N200 million road
Contractor accused of poor job despite N200million mobilization fee
The post Governor orders arrest of contractor for poor construction of N200 million road appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG