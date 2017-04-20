Governor orders arrest of contractor for poor construction of N200 million road

Contractor accused of poor job despite N200million mobilization fee

The post Governor orders arrest of contractor for poor construction of N200 million road appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

