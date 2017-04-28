Nyesom Wike Police IG is after my life – Rivers Governor alleges – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nyesom Wike Police IG is after my life – Rivers Governor alleges
Pulse Nigeria
The Rivers Governor also alleged that the IGP has received directives to silence him by all means. Published: 1 minute ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Governor Nyesom Wike play. Governor Nyesom Wike. (businessdayonline) …
Governor Wike insists IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plotting to kill him
Governor Wike accuses Inspector General of police of plotting against him
Wike Accuses Police IG Of Plot To Kill Him
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!