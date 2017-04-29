Governor Wike insists IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plotting to kill him
The RIvers governor accuses the IGP of ordering a raid on his Abuja residence
The post Governor Wike insists IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plotting to kill him appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!