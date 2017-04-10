Governor Yahaya Bello Under Fire Over Arrest of Social Activist Austin Okai #FreeAustinOkai

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has come under fire in the Nigerian social media following the arrest and detention of renowned social activist and convener of PDP National Youth Frontier, Mr Austin Okai. Mr Okai, a strong critic of Governor Bello was arrested in Abuja by security operatives believed to be from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS over alleged criticisms of the government of Kogi state.

Mr. Okai was reportedly picked up and whisked away to Lokoja on Sunday, April 9, 2017 by the security operatives after he was allegedly trailed to an eatery on Abacha Barrack road in Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he had gone to eat with some of his friends.

His arrest has provoked a groundswell of public commentary calling for his immediate release.

A statement by Concerned Nigerians, a social change advocacy group led by Deji Adeyanju and issued on Sunday condemned Mr. Okai’s arrest, noting that Mr. Okai’s arrest is the latest chapter in a series of attempts to clampdown on free speech in Nigeria.

‘There are concerns over Mr. Okai’s safety and wellbeing. A few weeks ago, he was attacked and physically assaulted by political thugs. This arrest shows a probable link between that assault and the current government of Kogi State. We call for Mr. Okai’s unconditional release and an end to the absurd persecution of real and perceived political enemies”, the statement added.

Meanwhile more Nigerians have taken to the social media to demand Mr. Okai’s release as seen below:

We must say no to tyranny, we must demand #FreeAustinOkai. Okai is the leader of PDP National Youth Frontiers #FreeAustinOkai pic.twitter.com/NlfiGKfeCV — Tonye Barcanista (@TonyeBarcanista) April 9, 2017

So sad that since the inception of this government we keep trending hashtags on a daily basis to free Nigerians .#FreeAustinOkai — Simeon (@simmeonii) April 9, 2017

APC govs, instead of performing, they prefer arresting critics & keeping them in prison. Like El Rufai like Yahaya Bello #FreeAustinOkai — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 10, 2017

We will not sit back and watch our hard earned democracy thrown to the dogs by a bunch on uncouth individuals…#FreeAustinOkai NOW! — AnthonyEhilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) April 10, 2017

After Ransacking His Residence In Abuja, @PoliceNG Found Nothing Incriminating! This is A Witchhunt But A Wild Goose Chase. #FreeAustinOkai — Samsleek (@RealSamsleek) April 10, 2017

#FreeAustinOkai Even the youthful Yahaya Bello???? Democracy where at thou??????? — Ifeolu Davies (@Ifeoludavies) April 10, 2017

Yahaya Bello is rated as the worst governor in NGR with no traceable achievement in Kogi but don’t want to be criticized. #FreeAustinOkai — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) April 9, 2017

