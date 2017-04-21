Govt to Celebrate Lagos @ 50 with GTBank Principals Cup
In recognition of GTBank’s contribution to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria and producing discipline and upright school children, Lagos State government has listed the bank’s pet project-GTBank Principals Cup, as part of the events to celebrate the state at 50. Making this known thursday at the corporate headquarters of GTBank, venue for the…
The post Govt to Celebrate Lagos @ 50 with GTBank Principals Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG