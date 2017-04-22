Pages Navigation Menu

Gov’t to issue 15-year local bond to help clear energy sector debts – Myjoyonline.com

Gov't to issue 15-year local bond to help clear energy sector debts
The Vice President has disclosed that government will soon issue a 15-year bond to help it clear debts in the energy sector. The country is yet to clear a significant amount of debts in the energy sector despite introduction of levies to clear the debt

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

