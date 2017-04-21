Govt Urged to Partner Helping Hands International to Impact People at Grassroots

Peter Uzoho

A non-governmental and people-oriented organisation, Helping Hands International, has called on government to key into the skills acquisition programme of the organisation to impact the life of the people at the grassroot.

The organisation stated that the effect of the current recession on the common man in the country could be mitigated if government and those in public offices would partner with the organisation to give more opportunity for people to be trained in skills which they will use to sustain themselves.

Speaking on Monday at the Wealthplus Community, a summit organised by the organisation in Lagos to sensitise members and intending members on the workings of the organisation, Partner Helping Hands International and host, Amb. Divine Sajere, urged members of the legislature both at the state and federal levels to use the skills acquisition programme of the organisation as a veritable platform to deliver their constituency projects for positive results.

“All of us came from different constituencies and we have representatives at the two chambers of the National Assembly who collect money for constituency projects, but they don’t bring the money home. As this organisation embarks on skills acquisition programmes, let these honourable men key into Helping Hands and use it as a platform to reach out to members of their constituents”,he said.

“If they do this I believe the country will be better and the change we all are clamoring for will take place in no long time. Because if we can achieve what we have achieved presently when we are not doing it in conjunction with the government, then imagine what will happen when we have partnership with the government.

He explained that the skills acquisition is free and that people are hungry to acquire one skill or the other through the programme. “We have training in photography, cake making, make-up, fish farming, and many more, and all they need is just the support,” Sajere added.

Earlier, Team Leader, Helping Hands International, Lagos, Captain Awele Odiakose, described the organisation as one that is out to transform lives in the society. She explained that the organisation works as an NGO where people come together to impact lives positively, pointing that they offer a wide range of services covering humanitarian and free skills acquisition which she said was one area of the organisation that members are very passionate about.

She noted that the organisation understood that under the current economic situation in the country one stream of income was no longer enough, stressing that everybody needed extra income to survive.

“It’s a beautiful platform where you can learn a skill and then empower yourself and then get something extra. Then you also have an opportunity to earn in the business because the organisation rewards you when your friends become members of the organisation as well,” Odiakose.

