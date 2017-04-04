Gowon asks God to give Buhari strength to deal with Nigeria’s problems

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon on Tuesday prayed to God to give President Muhammadu Buhari continued strength to address the nation’s problems.

Gowon said the prayer during his visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Head of State said he was at the Villa to express gratitude to Buhari for identifying with him on the death of his late sister and to welcome the President back from his medical leave.

He said: “Let me tell you the honest truth, my coming here today is to thank and welcome Mr. President back from his medical leave and to thank God for what He has done for him so as to have his health back.

“The other thing also is to thank him very much indeed for calling me from London to commiserate with me on the death my sister.

“This was really very gracious of him. I should have called to speak to him but, of course, since I know that he was in hospital I could not do that.

“But when he rang to condole with me on my sister’s death. I was very touched and that also helped Nigerians to rejoice especially those who were sending all those very unfortunate message about him and about whatever it is.

“So, I think it was a good thing that was done and Nigerians knew he is still well for him to be able to called. This is really the purpose of what brought me here.

“And then also to encourage him ‎to continue to do his work to the best of his ability in dealing with all the problems. Day in day out you read in the press of all sorts of things happening, God will give him continued strength and energy to be to deal with the problems of the country for the good of Nigerians.

“I’m delighted to be here, to welcome him back and to see him in reasonable good health and able to do whatever he is able to do.”

The post Gowon asks God to give Buhari strength to deal with Nigeria’s problems appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

