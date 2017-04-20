Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gowon says Nigeria’s situation is unfortunate, calls for prayers – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gowon says Nigeria's situation is unfortunate, calls for prayers
Vanguard
akure—THE Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) yesterday described as unfortunate the myriad of crisis bedevilling the country. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. He then called for fervent …
Gowon Tasks Nigerians on Unity Progress Of NationTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.