Gowon says Nigeria’s situation is unfortunate, calls for prayers

By Dayo Johnson

akure—THE Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) yesterday described as unfortunate the myriad of crisis bedevilling the country.

He then called for fervent prayers by Nigerians ”for us to overcome the problems of unity of the country.”

He spoke with newsmen in Akure after leading members of the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, on a courtesy call on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to him; ”It is unfortunate that the country is facing series of crisis in some parts in the recent times.

Gowon said: “It is unfortunate that some of these things are happening. After the civil war, I have hoped and prayed Nigeria will never again go through the experience we had gone through and you can know how disappointed one is that all these sorts of things are happening now.

“In the Northeast, Southern Kaduna and the militants in the South. I will help the government in putting some of these things into prayer

Gowon, who is a patron of the Bible Society of Nigeria expressed optimism that situation of the country would soon change for better.

“I read in one of the newspapers that the name of Nigeria is no more on the list of countries in economic recession, that shows that things are getting better, so we should not stop praying for the country,” he said.

Also speaking during the visit, the National President of the BSN, Dr. Aron Nuhu who solicited the support of the Ondo State government for the association said that the association had translated the bible to 24 Nigeria languages.

Responding, governor Akeredolu commended the former Head of State for ensuring oneness of the country since the time he was the head of the affairs of the country.

Akeredolu prayed that the efforts of the former Head of state to ensure the unity of the country would not be in vain.

He said that it is unity that there can be progress.

The post Gowon says Nigeria’s situation is unfortunate, calls for prayers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

