Granada relegated from La Liga

Apr 29, 2017

Relegated Granada will join Osasuna in the Segunda Division next season.

Adrian Ramos scored Granada’s first goal under interim boss Tony Adams on Saturday but a 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad relegated them after a six-year stay in the top flight.

Granada had lost their three previous games since the former Arsenal defender Adams replaced the sacked Lucas Alvarez, conceding seven goals in the process.

Carlos Vela had slotted Sociedad in front from Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross a minute before half-time.

Despite succumbing to an inevitable relegation they did salvage some pride as Ramos was given acres of space to head home Dimitri Foulquier’s delivery.

However, Sociedad got the win they needed to boost their push for a Europa League place when Juanmi raced onto Sergio Canales’s lovely scooped pass to fire home the winner seven minutes from time.

Victory takes Sociedad above Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao into sixth.

Granada will join the already relegated Osasuna in the Segunda Division next season with Sporting Gijon almost certain to follow after their defeat at Villarreal on Friday.

