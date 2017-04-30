Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grave Social, Economic Problems Dim Zimbabwe’s Future – VOA Zimbabwe

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Grave Social, Economic Problems Dim Zimbabwe’s Future – VOA Zimbabwe

VOA Zimbabwe

Grave Social, Economic Problems Dim Zimbabwe's Future
VOA Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe is preparing for crucial elections next year amid serious economic problems and succession battles in the ruling Zanu-PF party over who will succeed 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe. The elections are set to test the country's democracy
“Zimbabwe is not a South African province”: Historicising South Africa's Zimbabwe policy since the 1960sThe Zimbabwe Daily
[ 30th April 2017 ] Dying Zimbabwe economy a 'ticking bomb' Economic AnalysisThe Zimbabwe Mail
Zim's frayed theatre of reformDailyNews

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.