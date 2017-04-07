Griezmann eyes Atletico assault on Real’s title lead

Antoine Griezmann believes Atletico Madrid can inflict the worst possible start to a season-defining two weeks for Real Madrid as Atletico go for a record fourth straight La Liga win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Griezmann scored the winner last season as Atletico became the first side to ever win away to Real in the league for three consecutive seasons.

“I see us as favourites. I believe in my teammates and the coach,” said a bullish Griezmann on Thursday. Zinedine Zidane’s men lead Barcelona at the top of the table by two points and have a game in hand on their title rivals with Atletico 10 points back in third.

Inflicting a damaging blow on Real’s bid for the first league title in five years would be some measure of sweet revenge for Atletico.

