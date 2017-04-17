Group calls on Senators to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians

A coalition of civil society organisations, Occupy Senators on Monday, called on the Senators in the National Assembly to bring dividends of democracy to the people. The Convener and National Coordinator of the group, Mr Retson Tekedeh, made the call at the news conference, following the inauguration of the national body and state branch of…

The post Group calls on Senators to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

