Group Commends NDDC’s Intervention In Community Development

A non governmental organisation in Eket Federal Constituency, Network Advancement Programme for Poverty and Disaster Risks Reduction (NAPPDRR) has commended the new leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the Managing Director, Obong Nsima Ekere since his resumption of office, saying the agency has brought the federal government closer to the grassroots in terms of community development.

The group’s president, Al Mustapher Emem Edoho described the NDDC boss as “a humble and charismatic leader who has demonstrated uncanny skills and abilities to transform the Commission, laced with risks management and other associated problems.”

According to him, “Obong Nsima Ekere is a tested, trusted and reliable public administrator.

He confronts and reorganises the governance structure of the commission in a holistic manner, to play a complementary role in the service delivery of the core mandate of the Commission. Stakeholders meetings are regularly convened to build a synergy and sustainable partnership with all sections of the Niger Delta.

“Regular project monitoring and inspections have been strengthened by Nsima Ekere led Board to enhance quality service delivery and leverage organisational objectives. contractors have returned to their various project sites”, he added.

The group mentioned some life touching projects embarked upon by the NDDC under Ekere’s leadership to include Esit Eket Stadium project, Uquo, Ikpa street light projects among others all in Esit Eket Local Government Area.

The group also acknowledged the commission’s development strides in Eket urban ranging from rehabilitation of internal roads and other development projects.

