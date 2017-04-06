Group raises alarm, plans peaceful protest over alleged decay of FCT

A pro-democracy and advocacy group, Concerned Nigerians, has raised an alarm over what it termed decay of the Federal Capital territory, FCT, under the ministerial watch of the current FCT minister, Alhaji Mohammed M. Bello.

In a statement signed by its Co-Convener, Deji Adeyanju, it said haven written to the Minister severally to release information concerning the award of projects for the transformation of the territory, the Minister has refused to provide same, indicating corruption from his person.

It however said the group would embark on a peaceful protest to demand accountability and good representation from the minister tomorrow being the 7th of March, 2017.

“The tenure of Alhaji Mohammed M. Bello as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been marred by an increase in violent crimes such as kidnappings, armed robbery and murder; decay of public facilities and infrastructure, and increased opacity in the administration of public funds.”

“Alhaji Bello’s tenure has also seen a return of activities that had been successfully phased out in the city such as street hawking and the use of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada.”

“As part of efforts to ensure public sector accountability, we had written two Freedom of Information requests to the Minister seeking information regarding the award of contracts for the supply and installation of security equipment, streets & traffic lights, and rapid response equipment and payments made further to the award of these contracts. These letters have been ignored by the minister in order to cover his acts of corruption.”

“What is more, the city continues to wallow in darkness, continues to be increasingly unsafe & insecure, while becoming increasingly unsanitary.”

“Alhaji Bello’s tenure has been marred by ineptitude, an inability to manage the City, and several other ills too numerous to mention.”

“To this end, we will like to invite members of the press to our peaceful procession to protest the rapid decline of the City of Abuja under the administration of Alhaji Mohammed Bello. The procession will hold on Friday April 7th, 2017 by 9am. The meeting point will be in front of FCDA, Kapital Street, Area 11, Abuja.”

“We urge members of the press to attend as we take a stand against the poor and ineffective policies of the Mohammed Bello led administration of the FCT.

