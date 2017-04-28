Group wants police to investigate ASUU over JAMB’s website

A group, Concerned Stakeholders in Education and Governance have urged the police authority to immediately investigate officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) to ascertain if its members have anything to do with the hacking of the JAMB website.

In a statement jointly signed by President of the group, Bala Kuta and its Secretary General, Silas Awulu, the Stakeholders cited the statement credited to Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr Deji Omole who called for the sack of the Registrar of JAMB and scrapping of the Board.

Kuta said the Concerned Stakeholders see Dr Omole’s tirade against JAMB and its Registrar as part of a larger orchestration to sabotage the admission process to favour the syndicates that some dubious lecturers, who are no doubt ASUU members, use for populating the nation’s higher institutions with mediocre candidates.

He said, “We also demand that the Police should further probe the hackers of the JAMB website to see if there is any nexus between the criminals and members of ASUU, University of Ibadan that they can go any length to destroy Professor Oloyede and his good reforms for Nigeria.”

He said further, “recall that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested five suspects in this regard. We think that it is no coincidence that some of these suspects were arrested in Oyo state, where Dr Omole is based, in addition to the others caught in Ogun and Borno state.”

According to him, the resort to this kind of tactics simply to get back at the Chief Executive of a government agency simply on a quest to even scores is a confirmation that ASUU has lost touch with contemporary realities in the education.

He said, ASUU members had focused so much on the perennial demand for increase in their wages whilst leaving the welfare and quality of education to the dogs that they cannot appreciate trends in education.

He said, “Even as it tries to remove the speck from another’s eye, in the ultimate insult to Nigerians, ASUU has refused to address the numerous cases of cultism, examination malpractice and sexual abuses perpetrated by its members on Nigerian campuses.

“It is therefore ridiculous that it has appointed itself into a tribunal over the Governing Board of JAMB.

We therefore call on the University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU and Dr Omole to apologize to Nigerians for calling for the scrapping of JAMB”.

While also carpeting a group, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) which claimed JAMB is ill prepared for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME?) Kuta said from its investigations, the board is more than equipped to carry out the examination.

The post Group wants police to investigate ASUU over JAMB’s website appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

