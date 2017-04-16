Growing calls for people to boycott Gupta organised Bhagwat Katha – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Growing calls for people to boycott Gupta organised Bhagwat Katha
Eyewitness News
The Johannesburg Against Injustice group says the event teaches people to not be greedy which is contradictory to what the Guptas stands for. FILE: Atul Gupta. Picture: Supplied. Gupta family · Shrimad Bhagwat Katha · Johannesburg Against Injustice.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG