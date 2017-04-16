Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Growing calls for people to boycott Gupta organised Bhagwat Katha – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Growing calls for people to boycott Gupta organised Bhagwat Katha
Eyewitness News
The Johannesburg Against Injustice group says the event teaches people to not be greedy which is contradictory to what the Guptas stands for. FILE: Atul Gupta. Picture: Supplied. Gupta family · Shrimad Bhagwat Katha · Johannesburg Against Injustice.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.