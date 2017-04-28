Pages Navigation Menu

GTB grows Q1 net profit by 61.9% to N41.47bn

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business

GUARANTY Trust Bank Plc has presented its unaudited result for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, indicating that profit after tax grew at a faster pace than gross earnings for the period. Gross earnings rose to N100.134bn, up by N27.016bn or 36.94% from N73.118bn in the corresponding period of last year, with interest income […]

