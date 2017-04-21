GTBank Food and Drink Fair: A culinary experience you cannot afford to miss

Food lovers, ranging from Jollof rice devotees to culinary adventurists can once again look forward to an unparalleled culinary experience as the 2nd edition of the GTBank Food & Drink Fair is set to hold during the Worker’s Day holiday on Sunday the 30th of April and Monday the 1st of May, 2017.

The 2-day event, which is free to attend, will offer vibrant, exciting and enterprising small businesses in the food industry a free platform to create and exhibit some of the most fascinating food experiences, ranging from fresh farm products to ready-to-eat meals.

The fair will feature a Farmers’ Market, where SMEs involved in agriculture will showcase and sell fresh and organic farm products, and a Baking Masterclass for children kids. There will also be a diverse range of restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment as well as savoury Wine tastings to enable attendees experience an exciting and eclectic mix of undiscovered brands and household names alike.

Another major feature of the event will be Masterclasses be led by internationally renowned chefs such as, Raphael Duntoye, chef patron of la petite maison, famous food and fitness expert Kevin Curry, pop-up restaurateur – Lerato Umah-Shaylor and renowned food blogger, Jehan Powell. Other headliners include Ronke Edoho, founder of 9jafoodie.com, Nkesi Enyioha, owner of HSE Café, Abiola Akanji of Red Dish Chronicles and Benedict Okuzu, the West African Chef Ambassador for German home appliance brand, “Miele.”

