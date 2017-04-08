Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GTBank opens Tanzania branch – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
GTBank opens Tanzania branch
Daily Trust
The Guaranty Trust Bank, (GTBank), Plc, has said it will open its Tanzania branch this month as part of its growth plan outside the country. The bank's managing-director, Mr Segun Agbaje, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Lagos. He
GTBank records N1trn transactions via 737 platform – MDP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.