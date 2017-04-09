Guardiola: Bravo Is The Best Goalkeeper In The World

Pep Guardiola insists Claudio Bravo is the best goalkeeper in the world in his favoured style of play.

The former Barcelona goalie has been criticised since his arrival in England and Guardiola has also faced criticism for replacing the established Joe Hart.

Nevertheless, Guardiola believes Bravo is the perfect fit for his style of play, despite the Chile international conceding another weak goal against Hull City.

“I decide [to put him in the side],” said Guardiola.

“I had no reason, Willy [Caballero] is training good. I will decide game by game.

“With our build up Claudio is the best goalkeeper in the world with [Marc Andre] Ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer in the build-up, with the feet, and he help us a lot to create good build-up.”

