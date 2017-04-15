Guardiola Draws Up Long Star-Studded Man City Shopping List
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has big spending plans for the summer market.
Guardiola has told his City bosses they need to spend big again because they are “far away” from achieving their goal of winning the Champions League.
City already on the radar are the likes of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, Tottenham’s England full-back Danny Rose, Arsenal’s striker and full-back Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin, plus Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Asked how much ground City must make up to be potential kings of Europe rather than also-rans, Guardiola’s answer was unequivocal: “We are far away. The Champions League is so demanding.”
It’s why he will seek more backing in the transfer market this summer as he looks to mould City into a side that can better last season’s run to the semi-finals under then-boss Manuel Pellegrini
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post Guardiola Draws Up Long Star-Studded Man City Shopping List appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG