Guardiola Draws Up Long Star-Studded Man City Shopping List

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has big spending plans for the summer market.

Guardiola has told his City bosses they need to spend big again because they are “far away” from achieving their goal of winning the Champions League.

City already on the radar are the likes of Juventus defender Leonardo ­Bonucci, Tottenham’s England full-back Danny Rose, Arsenal’s striker and full-back Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin, plus Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Asked how much ground City must make up to be potential ­kings of Europe rather than also-rans, Guardiola’s answer was unequivocal: “We are far away. The Champions League is so ­demanding.”

It’s why he will seek more backing in the transfer market this summer as he looks to mould City into a side that can better last season’s run to the semi-finals under then-boss Manuel Pellegrini

