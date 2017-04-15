Guardiola Hoping Kompany Stays Fit

Vincent Kompany scored his first goal after a 20-month wait and Pep Guardiola hopes he remains fit till the end of the season.

The City captain opened the scoring with a 55th minute header in the 3-0 win over Southampton, as they climbed up to third.

Sane and Aguero scored the remaining two goals and Guardiola praised his skipper for the opener.

“Vincent is a central defender who doesn’t only win all the duels, but reads the game and passes well,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“Last season Manuel [Pellegrini] was so upset he could not use him and this season is the same.

“Hopefully he can stay fit. I know how important he is to the fans, what he has done here and he has huge, huge quality.

“We didn’t concede absolutely anything. We created enough chances to score in the first half, but it didn’t happen.

“We scored from the set-piece. After that it wasn’t easy, but we could use the counter-attack and had space between the lines.

“The performance is so good considering where we are playing and that is why we are so, so happy.”

