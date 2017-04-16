Guinea colonel accused of trafficking as police seize his “private zoos”
Chimpanzees, a baboon, ostriches and turtles were among the 33 animals and 12 species found during police raids.
The post Guinea colonel accused of trafficking as police seize his “private zoos” appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG