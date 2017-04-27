Guinness Nigeria records 29% growth in revenue in Q3
Guinness Nigeria Plc, the nation’s leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer and a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has released its unaudited results for the nine months ended 31 March, 2017. The results detail revenue growth of 29% and a 6% increase in gross profit when compared to the same nine-month period in 2016. While the first half volume growth continued in the third quarter, the third quarter also benefited cycling a weak third quarter last year.
