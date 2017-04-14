Gun Men kill five persons in Benue

Gun men ended the lives of five’ persons at the Abaji Market in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday. Many persons sustained life-threatening injuries in the violent attack. The attack came barely three weeks after some gunmen invaded Zaki Biam community in Ukum Local Government Area of the state where about 52 …

