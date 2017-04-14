Gunmen attack Benue market again, kill 5, injure many
Men armed with assorted weapons Thursday reportedly invaded Abaji Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing five persons and leaving scores with various degrees of injuries. The attack came barely three weeks after unknown armed men invaded the popular Zaki Biam International Yam Market, killing several persons, injuring many and razing many […]
