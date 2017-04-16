Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kidnap Ondo monarch

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, the traditional ruler of Iyani-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Channels Television reported that the traditional ruler was kidnapped along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo road, the same spot where the former Regent of Akungba-Akoko was kidnapped two years ago. Another traditional ruler in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi-Akoko, Oba Victor Adetona was reported to have gone to the scene of the kidnapping to confirm the incident.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.