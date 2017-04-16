Gunmen kidnap Ondo monarch
Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, the traditional ruler of Iyani-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Channels Television reported that the traditional ruler was kidnapped along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo road, the same spot where the former Regent of Akungba-Akoko was kidnapped two years ago. Another traditional ruler in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi-Akoko, Oba Victor Adetona was reported to have gone to the scene of the kidnapping to confirm the incident.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG