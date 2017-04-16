Gunmen kidnap Ondo monarch

Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, the traditional ruler of Iyani-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Channels Television reported that the traditional ruler was kidnapped along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo road, the same spot where the former Regent of Akungba-Akoko was kidnapped two years ago. Another traditional ruler in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi-Akoko, Oba Victor Adetona was reported to have gone to the scene of the kidnapping to confirm the incident.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

