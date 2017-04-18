Gunmen kidnap trader in Niger

Eight gunmen on Sunday kidnapped a Trader, Alhaji Nuhu Isa, in Lambata village of Gurara Local Government Area of Niger.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Ayuba said the gunmen had already used the victim’s cell phone to call his family and demanded N1 million ransoms.

He said the kidnappers came with sophisticated weapons shooting indiscriminately in the village before taking the trader away.

He said the command had already swung into action to rescue the trader alive.

“We are collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the trader alive,” the commandant said.

He called on residents of Gurara, Suleja and Paikoro Local government areas to offer useful information that could assist in rescuing the victim.

