Gunmen kill 8 Tanzania police in restive region: presidency

Gunmen have killed eight police officers in eastern Tanzania, the presidency said Friday, the latest in a string of killings targeting politicians and security officers in the East African nation.

“President John Pombe Magufuli is surprised and very sorry to learn of the news of the death of eight police officers killed last night by armed people,” Tanzania’s presidency said in a statement.

The post Gunmen kill 8 Tanzania police in restive region: presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

