Gunmen kill apple seller in Benin
Jethro Ibileke/Benin Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, have allegedly shot and killed a middle-aged man, simply identified as Mr. Gideon. The incident occurred on Thursday night at his resident 7B, Egbede street, off New Lagos Road, in Ego local government area of Edo state.
