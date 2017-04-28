Gunmen kill apple seller in Benin

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, have allegedly shot and killed a middle-aged man, simply identified as Mr. Gideon. The incident occurred on Thursday night at his resident 7B, Egbede street, off New Lagos Road, in Ego local government area of Edo state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

