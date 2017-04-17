Gunmen Kill Newly Sworn-In LG Secretary In Akwa Ibom

At least four unidentified gunmen have killed the newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ime Atakpa.

Atakpa, it was gathered, was shot on Sunday, while he was in the backyard of his farm at Ukanafun.

Speaking to pressmen, his wife said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service.

She said prior to the church’s service they decided to check on some pigs in the farm, NAN reports.

While she and the children were in the house, she heard gunshots.

When she tried to find where the sound of the gunfire emanated, she saw four masked men walking away from the compound.

Confirming the incident, the Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, said four gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He added that he died on the way to hospital.

“The man was in his farm in Ukanafun LGA when four unidentified gunmen shot him,” he said.

