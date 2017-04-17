Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen requests ransom of N500m for kidnapped polythenic proprietor

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A polythenic proprietor identified as Dr. Idongesit Udom, who was abducted by unknown gunmen who have demanded a ransom of N500m from the family to release the victim. A cousin to the proprietor, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent on Sunday that the gunmen contacted the family on two occasions. …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Gunmen requests ransom of N500m for kidnapped polythenic proprietor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.