Gunmen requests ransom of N500m for kidnapped polythenic proprietor

A polythenic proprietor identified as Dr. Idongesit Udom, who was abducted by unknown gunmen who have demanded a ransom of N500m from the family to release the victim. A cousin to the proprietor, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent on Sunday that the gunmen contacted the family on two occasions. …

