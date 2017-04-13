Gunmen shot dead 3 policemen

Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of three of its men and two community leaders by unidentified gunmen at Oko-Asagun village in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen also abducted four staff of two Telecommunication companies.

Lagos Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said the policemen killed, were taken by surprise.

He said the command was after the suspected gunmen, assuring that measures would be taken to ensure the release of those held captive

NAN gathered that the gunmen had stormed the place from Ode-Omi creek, a border town between Lagos and Ogun States, to commit the crime. An eyewitness, Jude Ajagun, said those abducted were staff of TYDACOM Limited and Erickson Limited.

“We were working in a site being developed by one Onoside ,who contracted us. “While on duty, we started hearing sporadic gunshots and we scampered for safety; I hid beside some blocks, while I was watching the scene.

“I saw about six heavily armed men; three were wearing mask and they sighted three policemen attached to an estate developer and shot them dead. Two other civilians were also shot while four others were injured.

“The gunmen thereafter, abducted four staff of Telecom companies and marched them towards Ode-Omi,” AJagun said. A staff of Ericson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had been keeping vigil since Wednesday.

He said that as at Thursday, the gunmen were yet to establish contact with the company. “We are expecting a call from them to know what they want as ransom, but they have not established contact with us.

“We are appealing to the kidnappers to tamper justice with mercy as those abducted are innocent. “They should treat them with human face in the spirit of Easter,” he pleaded.

