Guy Gargiulo (GG) In The Raw

By Adebayo Lamikanra In a world in which there is a great deal of talk about hard or soft Brexit, in which xenophobic presidential orders are flying out of the Oval office at the rate of knots and Islamist hardliners have made beheadings a form of spectator sport, it is multiply refreshing to find a man with impeccable credentials revelling in his identity as a man of multiple nationalities and ethnic persuasions. Such a man is Chief Guy Gargiulo, an Italian by birth, Swiss and British by upbringing and unmistakably Nigerian by strong conviction. My first contact with Guy Gargiulo (GG) was when I was admitted into Igbobi College in 1962, at a time when he taught Mathematics and Physics throughout the school and was the Aggrey Housemaster.

