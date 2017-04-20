Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Guzzling Alcohol, Partying & Bathing N’aked’ – Weird Mc Comes For #BBNaija

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper Adesola Adesimbo Idowu popularly known by her stage name,Weird MC has taken a shot at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, while celebrating the UBA security officer who was rewarded for returning an envelope that contained $10,000, belonging to a customer. The Nigerian-British producer penned ‘Last year July, a security man …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ‘Guzzling Alcohol, Partying & Bathing N’aked’ – Weird Mc Comes For #BBNaija appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.