Haastrup: Adeleke, a selfless, committed leader
A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Mr Adesuyi Haastrup, has described the Late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, as a selfless and committed leader who exhibited passion and love for the people of Osun. He said in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that he received with shock the news of the demise […]
The post Haastrup: Adeleke, a selfless, committed leader appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!