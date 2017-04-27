Pages Navigation Menu

Haastrup: Adeleke, a selfless, committed leader

A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Mr Adesuyi Haastrup, has described the Late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, as a selfless and committed leader who exhibited passion and love for the people of Osun. He said in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that he received with shock the news of the demise […]

