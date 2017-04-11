Hair cut: FRSC recalls Rivers Sector Commander, others

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the recall of the Corps Rivers Sector Commander, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, for cutting the hair of some female personnel.

In a messagesent on Tuesday, Spokesman of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said other officers concerned were also recalled.

Photos circulating on social media show Kumapayi using a pair of scissors to cut the hair of some female personnel allegedly as punishment for carrying long hairdo.

The incident reportedly took place during the routine early morning parade in Port-Harcourt when the sector commander went round to inspect his officers.

Kazeem said the recall became necessary to pave way for proper investigation into the matter.

He debunked a report by an online news medium that Kumapayi had been suspended, saying, “it is a recall, not suspension’’.

