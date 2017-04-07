Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happening Now: Enugu lawmakers pass vote of no confidence on EEDC

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Friday, passed a vote of no confidence on the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC. The development followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba representing Nsukka East Constituency, alongside 22 other members of the House. This is coming at a time hundreds of residents have occupied the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Happening Now: Enugu lawmakers pass vote of no confidence on EEDC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.