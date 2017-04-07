Happening Now: Enugu lawmakers pass vote of no confidence on EEDC
Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Friday, passed a vote of no confidence on the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC. The development followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba representing Nsukka East Constituency, alongside 22 other members of the House. This is coming at a time hundreds of residents have occupied the […]
