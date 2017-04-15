Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harare Expels Kasukuwere | MORE DETAILS – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Harare Expels Kasukuwere | MORE DETAILS
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
The Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Executive Council yesterday passed a no-confidence on National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and provincial commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe in a day of high drama that witnessed skirmishes at the ruling …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.