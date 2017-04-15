Harare Expels Kasukuwere | MORE DETAILS – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Harare Expels Kasukuwere | MORE DETAILS
The Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Executive Council yesterday passed a no-confidence on National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and provincial commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe in a day of high drama that witnessed skirmishes at the ruling …
