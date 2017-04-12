Harmonise Constitution, Senate Tells AG, NJC – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Harmonise Constitution, Senate Tells AG, NJC
The Tide
Chief RTN, Diamond Oluieraye (left) presenting a gift to Assistant Director News, NTA PHC, Madam Cordeila Ukwuoma, during Rotary Club press week in Port Harcourt, last Monday. With them is Rotary Club President, Rtn Dan Harrison. Photo: Obinna …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG