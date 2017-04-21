Harrysong Marries One-Eyed Lover?

By Desmond Chima-Ike

The above question practically dominated the entire cyber space during the week as fans of song writer and performer, Harrison Tare Okiri ( Harrysong) were shocked to see a photograph of the Ijaw born singer getting married to a certain lady with one eye.

The photo had since sparked of serious controversy with many still questioning its authenticity. However, information available to Showtime is that it was a scene from the singer’s video shoot during the week.

The story is said to border on the unconditional love of a certain young man who married his partial blind lover defiant of his mother and his best friend, Udeme’s discouragement.

The title of the song is Comsa. Video was shot by the ever creative Adasa Cookey of Squareball Entertainment and special effects by Ife of Beauty Makeovers.

