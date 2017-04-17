Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Has Mugabe lost control? – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Has Mugabe lost control?
NewsDay
With the events happening in Zanu PF, has President Robert Mugabe lost control of the governing party? That Zanu PF apparatchiks have taken to openly attacking each other violently and now need his intervention even at the lowest level is symptomatic

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.