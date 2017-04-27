Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Has SatoshiDice Embezzled Money After Rebranding To MegaDice?

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin and gambling are two peas in the same pod. One of the more popular bitcoin gambling platforms goes by the name of SatoshiDice. However, it appears this service is no longer operational for some unknown reason. One user mentions how the platform also stole investor funds, although that’s not been officially confirmed as of right … Continue reading Has SatoshiDice Embezzled Money After Rebranding To MegaDice?

The post Has SatoshiDice Embezzled Money After Rebranding To MegaDice? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.